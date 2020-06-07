STFUHillary Trending on Twitter as People Fume Over Clinton-Sanders Row

It appears that users have taken issue with the 2016 Democratic candidate’s pointed criticism of her rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, and his supporters. She has described Sanders’s job as “baloney” and insisted he had got “nothing done” during his decades-long stint in Congress.

People have been taking to Twitter en masse to tell Hillary Clinton to button it.

#STFUHillary was the second most trending US hashtag on the platform – rivaled only by #UFC250 – on Sunday morning.

It appears that the trend took off after some self-described Bernie Sanders supporters came by a Friday tweet by the Los Angeles Times, which brought up Clinton’s past scathing comments about the Vermont senator.

In Hulu’s docuseries ‘Hillary’, which premiered in January, the former secretary of state criticised Sanders as a “career politician”, claiming that “nobody likes” him and that he “got nothing done” during his years in Congress.

The comments sparked a controversy, given that Sanders was a front-runner in the presidential race at the time, but Clinton stood by them.

She told in an interview to the LA Times that Sanders supporters were being “relentless” and “ruthless” toward her and her camp four years ago, and accused the senator of turning a blind eye to their aggression.

Given Hillary’s own patchy record with the DNC – including a virtual takeover of the committee ahead of the 2016 election and her getting town hall topics in advance of debates – many Twitter users erupted in anger yet again.

#STFUHillary

Trump was literally selected by Hillary's campaign to be her opponent, then she colluded with the media to make it happen. This isn't a conspiracy theory, it's well documented as the "Pied Piper" plan. Hillary is why we have Trump. 1000 times over #STFUHillary — Pat the Independent. #BlackLivesMatter (@PatTheBerner) June 7, 2020

When is Hillary Clinton going to accept that no one likes her and she will never be President? #STFUHillary — Sharika Soal (@SharikaSoal84) June 7, 2020

the fact that #STFUHillary is trending shows that america can only agree on the fact that hilldawg is an insufferable hag — marcus (@marcuscoook) June 7, 2020

Who cares? #STFUHillary is the best twitter trend yet. Maybe 2020 is on a comeback! — free cat (@mc93823939) June 7, 2020

#STFUHillary is trending and I love it so much!!! Finally people are tired of hearing from her as much as I am! — Andrea Dyce (@Dycegirl15) June 7, 2020

Some Clinton fans, however, blamed the new usettling Twitter trend on Bernie bros.

#STFUHillary is trending because it’s all Sanders supporters have left after their candidate failed twice. They are bitter and want to help elect Trump, again. — personal chef to ANTIFA (@vicsepulveda) June 7, 2020

#STFUHillary is trending because Bernie supporters love trashing others to make up for how trash their own candidate was. pic.twitter.com/6bjZ0uQM4a — Change Bernie’s Diaper (@KhiveBidenBro) June 7, 2020

#STFUHillary is trending because Bernie allowed his surrogates and followers to talk about her and her supporters like we were trash. pic.twitter.com/LtKzq8GmOD — Black People are Human Beings (@KHiveQueenBee) June 7, 2020

Clinton has largely remained on the sidelines of this year’s election cycle and is yet to issue an endorsement despite Joe Biden having all but secured the Democratic nomination.

The former First Lady is currently involved in a legal fight with conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, who are seeking to have her testify in person about her use of a private server for official business as Secretary of State, a scandal that dogged her 2016 campaign. Clinton this week lost an appeal and was ordered to testify in September.

