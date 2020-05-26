Stick a Fork in It: Trump Celebrates Implosion of Biden Campaign with Coffin Dance Meme

President Trump shared a meme on social media celebrating the end of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign following the presumptive Democrat nominee’s recent comments regarding black people.

On Tuesday, the Donald J. Trump Facebook page published the popular coffin dance meme combining footage of Biden’s devastating interview with the dancing African pallbearers who are carrying a coffin emblazoned with the “Biden for President” logo.

Trump’s timely meme, published with no comment, follows Biden’s disastrous interview with The Breakfast Club last week, in which he told host Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The Trump campaign capitalized on the catastrophe, quickly churning out “#YouAintBlack” Trump 2020 t-shirts and registering the URL YouAintBlack.com, which redirects to a Black Voices for Trump 2020 campaign page.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, has tried to assuage the damage by claiming the statement was made “in jest” and was “too cavalier.”

