STILL CLIMBING: Stocks Rise Even Higher

U.S. stocks opened higher as more companies continue to report strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104 points to hit a record high. Boeing contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 also hit a record, rising 0.1 percent as telecommunications led advancers. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2 percent and also notched an all-time high.

Earnings season has been strong thus far. With 34 percent of S&P 500 components having reported as of Wednesday morning, 78 percent have beaten expectations on the bottom line and 73 percent have topped on sales, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

