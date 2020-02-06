Still Too White: Barnes & Noble Cancels 'Race Switch' Classic Novels

Barnes & Noble has cancelled a line of ‘diversity edition’ classic novels because critics complained they were not woke enough.

The range, slated to coincide with Black History Month, features covers of characters like Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, but with the protagonist wearing a turban, Frankenstein’s Monster with brown skin rather than green (it’s green because it’s dead…duh), and Juliet from Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet with brown skin and a headscarf.

Clearly proud of how woke it was being, B&N bragged that “For the first time ever, all parents will be able to pick up a book and see themselves in a story.”

However, the fad was quickly shot down by critics because the classic novels themselves are unchanged beyond the cover.

B&N immediately caved, canceling the launch and issuing a statement that said “We acknowledge the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project at our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative. The covers are not a substitute for black voices or writers of color, whose work and voices deserve to be heard. The booksellers who championed this initiative did so convinced it would help drive engagement with these classic titles.”

This perfectly encapsulates how meaningless woke virtue signalling is infecting every corner of our society.

Don’t judge a book by its cover.

