Stingray Devices Face Public Oversight

This is the Fourth Amendment…it reads, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

So why is it that we have to adopt laws to enforce this law of the land against the very organizations sworn to uphold it? It’s madness…

World Net Daily reports, “Shahid Buttar explained at the Electronic Frontier Foundation a California bill, SB 1186, would ‘vastly strengthen oversight relative to the indefensible and completely opaque status quo.’ EFF supports the bill because it would expand transparency and community control over the acquisition of surveillance technology.”

“For nearly a decade, the company Harris Corp. sold sophisticated military surveillance equipment to police departments across the U.S. ‘without any elected policymakers knowing that their tools even existed.’ The company builds cell-site simulators, sometimes described as a ‘Stingray,’ after the trade name of an early version.”