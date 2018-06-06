‘Stingray’ spying prompts fears about surveillance

Fresh concerns about digital privacy and security are budding in Washington amid revelations of potential surveillance activity in the D.C. region, causing some lawmakers to demand action from the Trump administration.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently disclosed signs of sophisticated technology, known colloquially as “Stingrays,” near sensitive facilities including the White House.

The devices, International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, exploit cell towers to potentially intercept cellphone communications. The technology has historically been used by law enforcement officials to track suspects, but the new revelations have bolstered fears that foreign intelligence agencies could be using them to spy on U.S. officials.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is demanding action from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and private phone companies to better protect Americans from being spied on or tracked.

