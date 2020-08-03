Stirred-up planet factory revealed

Image Credits: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), J. Huang; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello.

Planet-forming environments can be much more complex and chaotic than previously expected.

This is evidenced by a new image of the star RU Lup, made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

All , including the ones in our Solar System, are born in disks of gas and dust around stars, so-called . Thanks to ALMA we have stunning  of many of these planet factories, showing  with multiple rings and gaps that hint at the presence of emerging planets. The most famous examples of these are HL Tau and TW Hydrae.

But disks are not necessarily as neatly arranged as these initial dust observations suggest. A new ALMA image of RU Lup, a young variable star in the Lupus constellation, revealed a giant set of spiral arms made of gas, extending far beyond its more well-known dust disk. This spiral structure—resembling a ‘mini-galaxy’ – extends to nearly 1000 astronomical units (au) from the star, much farther away than the compact dust disk that extends to about 60 au.

Previous observations of RU Lup with ALMA, which were part of the Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project (DSHARP), already revealed signs of ongoing planet formation, hinted by the dust gaps in its protoplanetary disk. “But we also noticed some faint carbon monoxide (CO) gas structures that extended beyond the disk. That’s why we decided to observe the disk around the star again, this time focusing on the gas instead of the dust,” said Jane Huang of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) and lead author on a paper published today in the Astrophysical Journal.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black hole fails to do its job

Black hole fails to do its job

Science & Tech
Comments
Study: Bizarre Meteors That Once Struck Earth Could Be Parts of Mini-Planets

Study: Bizarre Meteors That Once Struck Earth Could Be Parts of Mini-Planets

Science & Tech
Comments

Red Flags Soar As Big Pharma Will Be Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Liability Claims

Science & Tech
Comments

Trump Set to Ban TikTok on August 1 Amid Escalating Tensions With China, Big Tech

Science & Tech
Comments

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news in world first

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments