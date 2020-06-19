Stock market a massive bubble owned by Federal Reserve

Image Credits: Lance Nelson / Getty.

The US Federal Reserve started buying corporate bonds this week as part of a $250 billion program funded by the CARES Act. The move aims to backstop corporations and their employees.

Boom Bust talks to Michael Pento, president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, about the regulator’s extreme measures to save the US stock market from bottoming out.

“This is what’s happening: the Fed now owns the Treasury market, the municipal bond market, the corporate bond market, the junk bond market, the CLO market, and by proxy the real estate market and the stock market,” says Pento, adding: “They are all in a massive bubble, owned by the Federal Reserve.”

“The Fed is trapped, they can never unwind this balance sheet, it’s going to grow and grow until we stagflate our way to oblivion… We should be very concerned,” said Pento.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Does the Free Market Corrupt People?

Does the Free Market Corrupt People?

Economy
Comments
'Complete Decoupling' From China Remains an 'Option,' Says Trump

‘Complete Decoupling’ From China Remains an ‘Option,’ Says Trump

Economy
Comments

Americans Have Already Skipped Payments On More Than 100 Million Loans, And Job Losses Continue To Escalate

Economy
Comments

Gold on track to beat all-time highs this year – precious metals market veteran

Economy
Comments

Even if COVID-19 Goes Away, the Economy Isn’t Going Back to “Normal”

Economy
Comments

Comments