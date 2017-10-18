Stock Market Added $5.2 Trillion in Value Since Trump’s Election

Positive economic indicators, coupled with the pro-growth policies of President Donald Trump, have fueled business sentiment and investor confidence after the presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared more than 25 percent since November, hitting the 23,000-mark for the first time on Oct. 17. It is the index’s fourth milestone this year.

Other indices, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, also posted all-time highs in September and October.

“The U.S. has gained more than 5.2 trillion dollars in Stock Market Value since Election Day! Also, record business enthusiasm,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Oct. 16.

