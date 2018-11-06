Stock Market Set for Struggle If Dems Take House

Image Credits: Dave Center / Flickr.

A lot has been written recently about how U.S. stocks usually perform well following the midterm elections. But a deeper dive into the data shows the post-midterms rally hinges on the majority party maintaining control of the House.

Data compiled by Fundstrat Global Advisors showed the median stock-market return since 1896 was only 1.9 percent a year after the House majority flipped from one party to the other.

Meanwhile, the median return totaled 16.8 percent when the House majority stayed the same after the midterms.

