Stockholm incident: Lorry rams people

A lorry has driven into a store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people, Swedish media say.

Shots have also reportedly been fired.

Swedish police said a number of people were injured, and they are treating it as terrorism.

You know the drill people. Hashtags, tea lights, just another lone wolf with mental illness.#Stockholm #attack https://t.co/2OXvu6rYOy — Rob Howland (@HowlandRobin) April 7, 2017

The incident occurred on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city’s major pedestrian streets, just before 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Witnesses told local media they saw a truck driving into a department store window, and they have seen people on the ground.

“There is total confusion, I do not know how many are injured, many people are totally shocked,” one witness, Leif Arnmar, who was working in the department store, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.