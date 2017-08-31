Stockholm on Lockdown As Police Officer Stabbed in Neck in City Square

Image Credits: @News_Executive / Twitter.

A man was arrested for attempted murder in central Stockholm, the capital of Sweden Thursday morning after a police officer was stabbed in the neck while on patrol, the second attack against police in the city in a matter of hours.

The incident took place on the Medborgarplatsen on Södermalm, one of the Islands that makes up the historic center of the city and is known for containing a large number of older buildings.

A number of police patrols have been deployed to the city center, reports Swedish newspaper Expressen, and the city center including a local school was locked down.

