Stockholm truck attack suspect to be formally charged next week

Rakhmat Akilov, who has confessed to driving a truck that killed five people in an attack in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last year, will be formally charged for terrorism crimes on January 30, the prosecutors office said on Tuesday.

Under Swedish rules a trial has to start within two weeks of formal charges, although there are exceptions. Stockholm district court said the trial would start in February.

In April last year, Uzbek asylum seeker Akilov allegedly hijacked a truck and sped down a busy pedestrian street in Stockholm hitting 19 people before crashing into a department store.

