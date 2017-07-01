Stocks end mostly higher to book best half-year gains in years

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Friday after trimming gains in the last few minutes of trading.

But steep losses in technology and health-cares stocks earlier in the week resulted in poor weekly performance for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The S&P 500SPX, +0.15% rose 3.71 points, or 0.2%, to 2,423.41, but ended the week 0.6% lower. Over the month, the large-cap index gained 0.5% and advanced by 2.6% over the past quarter. The index is up 8.2% year to date, its best half-year performance since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.29% advanced 62.60 points, or 0.3%, to 21,349.63, ending the week 0.2% lower.

