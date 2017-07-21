Stocks Fall, Dollar Sinks as Politics Take a Toll: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks sank Friday and the euro climbed to its highest level against the dollar since January 2015 as investors assessed an investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump that may stall his economic agenda. European shares fell as the common currency’s rally weighed on carmakers and other exporters. Oil slumped after reports that OPEC supply increased this month.

All major U.S. equity gauges ended lower, with energy shares leading decliners in the S&P 500 Index. Industrials also struggled as General Electric Co. dropped 3 percent on the company’s warning that its earnings for the year will likely be at near the bottom of its projected range. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index hit a 14-month low.

Politics remained at the forefront in the U.S., with reports that special counsel Robert Mueller is expanding his investigation to include Trump’s business dealings and the president telling the New York Times that any digging into his finances would cross a red line. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday as Trump named financier Anthony Scaramucci communications director.

