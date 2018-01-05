Stocks scale new record highs, dollar stuck

World stocks scaled fresh record highs on Friday, while the dollar stuck near four-month lows before crucial payroll numbers that could underpin growing confidence in the world’s biggest economy.

Global equity markets have begun 2018 with their best week in more than a year, continuing last year’s rally that has seen volatility plunge and investors’ appetite for risk surge.

Data on Friday showing euro zone inflation slowing in December will also help bulls stay convinced central banks are not going to tighten monetary policy faster than expected.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.19 percent, above 524 points and at a record high.

Read more