Stone Argues His Instagram Posts Didn't Violate Federal Judge's Gag Order

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Attorneys for Roger Stone said Thursday that he has been complying with a court-imposed gag order contrary to social media posts recently cited by federal prosecutors.

Lawyers representing Mr. Stone, a longtime political consultant and confidant to President Trump, defended his Instagram posts in D.C. federal court from claims they violated a gag order barring him from making public statements about his case.

The posts “are not ‘statements,’ nor do they pose a danger to the fair trial concern which was (and is) the constitutional raison d’etre of the Order,” argued Mr. Stone’s legal team.

