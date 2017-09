Stone: 'CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Will Be Out On His Ass Soon'

A potential merger between AT&T and Time Warner would lead to the ouster of CNN President Jeff Zucker, Infowars reporter and political insider Roger Stone predicts.

.@infowars Exclusive – CNN boss Jeff Zucker will be out on his ass soon pic.twitter.com/pGwr9OK0Zx — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) September 8, 2017

“CNN is owned by Time Warner. When the AT&T–Time Warner merger goes down, CNN chairman Jeff Zucker will be out on his ass,” Stone asserts. “You heard it here first at Infowars.”

Reports claim the Trump administration would only approve such a merger if Zucker leaves the fake news organization.