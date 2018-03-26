Stone: Daily Beast Recycles Fake News

The Daily Beast published stories three days in a row claiming new evidence shows Guccifer 2.0 has been identified as a Russian and that he hacked the DNC e-mails and that a communication I had with him over twitter are somehow proof of collusion.

This is all 100% fabricated fake news.

You got to hand it to the folks at The Daily Beast.

They just keep recycling the same discredited bullschiff with the bogus claim that some stunning new evidence proves Guccifer 2.0 is a Russian hacker and then continuing to push the unproven assertion that he hacked the DNC emails and delivered the material to WikiLeaks.

Now watch a dozen other fake news sites jump on the bandwagon – even though the Daily Beast’s claim is totally contrived.

The New York Post and Yahoo News are already recycling this nothingburger.

I disproved and dispatched The Daily Beast story.

Since “Guccifer 2.0” used software licensed to a DNC employee the evidence that he is an American is far more significant that anything The Daily Beast is recycling.

Guccifer 2.0 screamed Russian and posted five documents purposefully tainted with “Russian Metadata Fingerprints.”

Perhaps he was trying to look like a Russian.

As I told the House Intelligence Committee I once thought Guccifer 2.0 was a Romanian.

I no longer think so. I once believed his public claim that he hacked the DNC e-mails.

I no longer think so. In fact, whether the DNC was hacked at all which is, despite the MSM insistence, unproven.

Why is any of this important to The Daily Beast?

Ah, because Roger Stone “admitted” he was communication with Guccifer 2.0! The Daily Beast calls it a “game changer” that proves collusion between the Trump camp and Russia. False!

It’s the recycle of a discredited fake news assault by the Smoking Gun and a dozen other lefty fake news sites months ago. Nothing new – not even their new phony piece of evidence which proves Guccifer 2.0 is Russian which he is mostly likely not.

The fact that those communications are ex-post-facto taking place after Wikileaks had already published the DNC material is never mentioned in the Daily Beast Story.

My only, now entirely public exchange with the alleged hacker is perfunctory and innocuous.

It also took place long after the publication of the DNC emails by Wikileaks.

I released the entire exchange.

In other words, the collusion they accuse me of is chronologically impossible.

The Daily Beast is despicable in their lies.