Stone: D'Souza Pardon A "Signal" to Mueller

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore.

President Trump’s longtime informal adviser Roger Stone suggested the president sent a signal to his former campaign advisers ensnared in the Russia probe with his recent pardon of conservative author Dinesh D’Souza.

“It has to be a signal to Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort and even Robert S. Mueller III: Indict people for crimes that don’t pertain to Russian collusion and this is what could happen,” Stone told the Washington Post on Thursday. “The special counsel has awesome powers, as you know, but the president has even more awesome powers.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S. Manafort, meanwhile, was indicted on numerous charges.

