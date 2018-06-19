Stone: FISA Warrant A "Violation of My Civil Rights"

My critics have flipped because I only recently recalled a contact who was both Russian and an FBI informant in the country on a visa requested by the FBI’s Miami office saying his presence in the country served a “public benefit.”

The man who called himself Henry Greenberg is actually Gennady Vasilievich Vostretsov.

He’s a convicted violent felon who spent 10 years in prison and has been an FBI informant for 17 years.

My 20-minute meeting with the FBI informant resulted in no inappropriate or illegal act.

I have no reason to dissemble or hide the meeting since nothing improper or significant resulted from it.

Even the FBI informant himself confirmed for the Washington Post that I rejected his demand for $2 million.

I now realize the FBI informant’s demand for “Trump’s money” in a $2 million payment for undisclosed damaging information on Hillary Clinton was seeking to compromise Trump himself.

Knowing I have an almost 40-year relationship with the President, Comey’s FBI thought I could get Trump to pony up thus entrapping him.

I flatly rejected the FBI informant’s request for two million, as the Washington Post reported.

The question isn’t why I didn’t recall this – since the results of this contact are inconsequential and in no way improper or illegal.

The real question is why Comey’s FBI would send a paid informant who is clearly only in the United States at their sufferance except as a “Stef Halper” type operation to penetrate Trump’s circle and compromise him through me.

Gennady Vasilievich Vostretsov has indisputably been an FBI informant for 17 years, has a long association with Russian organized crime and spent 10 years in prison for a violent crime.

He was deported from the country in 2000 but was conveniently in Miami in 2016 where he was working for the FBI.

Here is the rap sheet.

Michael Caputo, who asked me to take this meeting, had no foreknowledge that the FBI informant would demand $2 million for the information he “wanted to get to the Trump campaign.”

A text message in the hands of the Washington Post reflects my rejection of his proposal and I chastise Caputo because the meeting was a waste of time.

I have reason to believe that Robert Mueller’s investigators have this text exchange, which I believe they obtained through an illegal FISA warrant as reported by the New York Times on January 20th, 2017.

FISA warrants can only be issued against US Citizens if they are actively involved in espionage on behalf of a foreign power against The United States.

I certainly don’t meet that criterion.

This warrant, like the ones on Paul Manafort and Carter Page, was politically motivated.

The government insists that Manafort was never under surveillance of any kind either in an earlier period in which he was working in Ukraine, a surveillance in which no evidence of wrongdoing was found, his surveillance was turned back on at precisely the time that he joined the Trump campaign.

This will ultimately come out if Manafort goes to trial as I expect him to do.

The issuance of a FISA warrant against me is a violation of my civil rights and a violation of my right to privacy.

I have filed the necessary tort claims with the US government to file a lawsuit for one million dollars in damages which won’t come close to the legal fees I will have to pay in the coming food fight.

I believe any evidence the government uses to frame me for some bogus offense will be the fruits of an illegal FISA warrant.

There is no doubt that the offense of Special Counsel has already accessed my email, text messages and phone calls in a “police state” move to conjure up some faux infraction for which I could be prosecuted.

The Special Counsel seems determined to frame me for some bogus offense – both to silence me as a critic of their investigation for political motives and to induce to testify against the President in some way.

This I will not do.

I’m already being sued by an Obama backed lefty legal foundation and the DNC while also facing a baseless $100 million defamation lawsuit from a Chinese national in the United States who is fighting extradition, and has ties to Steve Bannon.

My legal expenses for representation surrounding my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee and my impending testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and perhaps the Senate Judiciary Committee along with compliance with their broad and onerous document requests, my legal expenses are expected to exceed $1 million.

I have already looted my grandchildren’s college fund.

Online reports that I have a $20 million net worth are false.

My legal expenses against a running-away Federal prosecutor seeking to “flip me” against Donald Trump – a man I have known intimately for 39 years – threatens to bankrupt me and destroy my family.

