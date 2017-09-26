Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser to Donald Trump, released his opening statement Monday that he plans to deliver to the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday.

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and invited Stone to testify behind closed doors, despite Stone’s requests for an open hearing.

“I am most interested in correcting a number of falsehoods, misstatements, and misimpressions regarding allegations of collusion between Donald Trump, Trump associates, the Trump Campaign and the Russian state,” Stone writes in the opening statement he provided to The Daily Caller.

“I view this as a political proceeding because a number of members of this Committee have made irresponsible, indisputably, and provably false statements in order to create the impression of collusion with the Russian state without any evidence that would hold up in a US court of law or the court of public opinion.”

READ IT HERE:

Stone Opening Statement by Alex Pfeiffer on Scribd

