Stone reverses: I'm 'probably' unnamed person in Mueller indictment

Former informal Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone acknowledged Friday night that he “probably” is the unnamed person referred to in special counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment against Russian intelligence officers.

Stone, who earlier Friday said that he did not believe he was the unnamed person mentioned in the indictment, said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that he now thinks he is the person in the filing released earlier Friday.

The document makes reference to an unnamed individual “who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump” and exchanged Twitter direct messages with Guccifer 2.0, an online persona allegedly used by the Russian officers.

Stone told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he hadn’t had the chance to read the indictment before he made his earlier statements.

The longtime GOP operative also claimed that he had “never denied” that he was the person referred to in the indictment, saying he “didn’t understand the earlier reference.”

Roger Stone: I probably am the person in the indictment https://t.co/zOWDTXBFFy — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 14, 2018

