Stone Volunteers to Testify to House Intel Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Roger Stone has volunteered to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, expressing his anxiousness to get the truth before the American people.

“I have laid out the full record, making it clear the accusation I collaborated with Russian agents to throw the November presidential election to Donald J. Trump is completely false,” Trump told Infowars.com.

“I welcome the opportunity to expose what I believe to be true – namely that I was caught in NSA electronic surveillance during the 2016 presidential campaign, that my name was unmasked, and that information about my activities was widely circulated within the Obama administration, and possibly leaked to the Clinton campaign and the press,” Stone stressed.

Stone’s announcement comes on the heels of Friday morning’s press conference in which Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, announced that President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has volunteered to interview with the House Intelligence Committee’s probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday, FBI director James B. Comey confirmed publicly the FBI is conducting an on-going investigation into Russian interference in the election.

This news encouraged Democrats that there might be substance to the claim that associates of President Trump, including both Manafort and Stone, had “conspired” with the Russians to “throw” the election to Trump.

causing Democrats to be encouraged their claims top aides to President Trump, including both Manafort and Stone, had conspired with the Russians to throw the election to Trump.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. on October 18, 2016, former head of the CIA, retired Gen. Michael Hayden, said he did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to sway the election in favor of Trump, arguing that he believed Russia’s goal was to use the hacked information to disrupt the electoral process.

“This is too much of a carom shot for Putin to think he knows where the ball’s going to end,” Hayden told the Heritage Foundation audience. “I think they’re doing this to mess with our heads, to erode confidence in our political process.”

On March 16, former acting CIA director Michael Morell said he saw no evidence that Trump associates cooperated with Russians.

“On the question of the Trump campaign conspiring with the Russians here, there’s smoke, but there is no fire, at all,” Morell said in a speech sponsored by an intelligence website. “There’s no little campfire, there’s no little candle, there’s no spark. And there’s a lot of people looking for it.”

Roger Stone Demands Official Response To Accusation Of Russian Ties

