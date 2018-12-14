Stoneman Douglas High School Commission Votes 13-1 In Favor Of Arming Teachers

The community that experienced mass shooting now wants real protection from future tragedies.


Related Articles

Is Google Blackmailing Congress With Secret Spy Tech?

Is Google Blackmailing Congress With Secret Spy Tech?

Special Reports
Comments
Learn Why The Left Wants To Chop Off Your Son’s Balls

Learn Why The Left Wants To Chop Off Your Son’s Balls

Special Reports
Comments

Vaccine/Autism Questioned by Doctor/Congressman-Elect

Special Reports
Comments

Dems Want Traffic Tax, Text Tax, Big Bro Black Box in Cars

Special Reports
Comments

Student Attacked For Defending Western Civilization Talks To Infowars

Special Reports
Comments

Comments