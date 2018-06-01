Stop Bashing Trump, Hungary's Foreign Minister Tells Europe

Criticizing the U.S. will only backfire on European countries, according to Hungary’s foreign minister, who stressed the need for the EU to stop “bashing” the current administration.

Speaking to CNBC in Paris Thursday, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto described positive engagement as the only way to avoid economic pain brought on by trade tariffs.

“I always urge our friends in the European Union not to play this new sport art which is created which is called bashing (the) United States, you know, because the more our European friends bash the U.S., the more negative impact they will cause with that,” he said.

