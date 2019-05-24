'Stop Feeling Sorry For Her': Theresa May's Tears Can't Hide Her Embarrassing Legacy

Despite the British Prime Minister crying as she announced her resignation date, many are pointing out that Theresa May deserves no sympathy whatsoever.

May said in a statement outside Downing Street that she would step down on June 7, clearing the path for a new Conservative Party leader to take the UK out of the European Union, a task she has completely failed to accomplish.

At the end of her speech, the Prime Minister became emotional, her voice cracked and she was on the edge of tears, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from many establishment voices.

However, others pointed out that May deserves zero sympathy given what she has put the country through.

“Stop feeling sorry for Theresa May,” remarked Julia Hartley-Brewer. “She didn’t serve the country that she loved, as she claimed. She worked for three years to undermine the biggest democratic vote in our country’s history. She served her own interests to stay in office. She has brought our country to its knees.”

“Finding a way to make you feel sorry for her was May’s greatest strength,” said Jack Montgomery. “But with her lies about a March 29th #Brexit, telling Labour her deal delivered a customs union “in all but name” and the public something else, her betrayal of Northern Ireland vets – does she deserve it?”

Asked whether he felt any sympathy, former Conservative MP David Mellor said, “No… Theresa May should never have been prime minister,” adding that she had left the party in a “mess”.

“I have zero sympathy for Theresa May. She is a liar,” commented Lee Hurst. “Over 100 times she said “we are leaving on the 29th” we did not. We could have. She could have suspended parliament, run the clock down and we would have been out. She did not. She had no intention of taking us out. Ta ta.”

Indeed, May deserves nothing but contempt. Her entire agenda from the start was to sabotage Brexit. As Former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said, having voted and campaigned for Remain, May never believed in Brexit at all.

The fact she’s totally failed in embarrassing fashion means there’s still a chance that the UK can recover its pride and escape the clutches of the byzantine, authoritarian hellscape that is the European Union.

