Stop The Madness: Blistering GOP Ad Hammers Democrat Insanity

The Republican Party has released a scathing and eye-opening new campaign ad highlighting the Democrats’ efforts to overthrow President Trump, harass his supporters, and punish those who don’t fall in line with their far-left orthodoxy.

The Democrat hysteria continues…. It’s time to stop the madness ➡️ https://t.co/y7LbE00Ejm pic.twitter.com/F6ldIgegUS — GOP (@GOP) September 30, 2019

The empty attempts of the left to undermine the will of the people by impeaching Trump, have ignited a divide between the people who care about America and Freedom, and those that wish to dominate the population with an authoritarian regime.

