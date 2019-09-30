Stop The Madness: Blistering GOP Ad Hammers Democrat Insanity

Image Credits: @GOP/Twitter.

The Republican Party has released a scathing and eye-opening new campaign ad highlighting the Democrats’ efforts to overthrow President Trump, harass his supporters, and punish those who don’t fall in line with their far-left orthodoxy.

The empty attempts of the left to undermine the will of the people by impeaching Trump, have ignited a divide between the people who care about America and Freedom, and those that wish to dominate the population with an authoritarian regime.

