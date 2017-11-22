Stores Open on Thanksgiving for "Early Black Friday"

Black Friday should be renamed Black Thanksgiving.

More and more retailers are opting for longer hours on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), closing for a few hours overnight — when once-large crowds have begun to thin — and then re-opening on Friday morning with a new set of deals. It’s easy to see why chains like Best Buy, (BBY, +1.21%) Macy’s (M, +2.89%) and Target (TGT, +0.61%), prefer to give staff time to clean up the store and rest up for the second half of the Black Friday frenzy, what with more and more customers opting for e-commerce, anyway. Last year, some 10 million more Americans shopped online than in stores, continuing a years-long trend.

Some retailers, desperate for sales, extended their Thanksgiving hours.

