Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Might Run for President in 2020

Porn star Stormy Daniels’s lawyer announced on Wednesday he might launch a bid for the White House in 2020 if there’s no other candidate to beat President Trump.

“IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can’t relive 2016,” Michael Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”

Avenatti, whose aggressive and self-publicizing legal strategy for Daniels has earned him equal measures of praise and criticism, was asked whether he had political ambitions after tweeting “only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King.” His tweet was in response to the Daily News’ front page on Wednesday that depicted Trump as an Independence Day “clown who plays king.”

