Stormy Loses Steam as Media Sandbags Porn Star, Lawyer

The Stormy Daniels saga is likely losing steam, given a recent slate of news articles critical of the porn star and her lawyer.

For starters, the Daily Beast, a left-wing outlet, reported on how another porn star, Tasha Reign, accused Stormy of “doing nothing” when she was allegedly groped and harassed on a porn set Stormy was directing in 2017.

“I was sexually assaulted by one of her crewmembers,” Reign told the Daily Beast. “He groped and grabbed me from behind… And she did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally.”

The fact that the Daily Beast, which is no fan of Trump, is breaking the news is almost as shocking as the news itself.

On a related note, Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, threatened to sue Daily Caller reporters after they published a bombshell report documenting some of the allegations made against him by his ex-business associates.

“Let me be clear. If you and your colleagues do not stop with the hit pieces that are full of lies and defamatory statements, I will have no choice but to sue each of you and your publication for defamation,” Avenatti wrote in an email.

“During that process, we will expose your publication for what it truly is. We will also recover significant damages against each of you that participated personally. So if I were you, I would tell Mr. Trump to find someone else to fabricate things about me.”

Interestingly, Mr. Avenatti actually spoke to the reporters beforehand when they reached out to him for comment before publishing the piece.

The fact the Daily Caller published Mr. Avenatti’s email seems to indicate the outlet doesn’t fear his threats, and all these articles combined indicate that Stormy’s crusade against Trump is starting to fade.

Which, honestly, isn’t that surprising given the mainstream media has artificially bolstered the story beyond the public’s natural attention span.

“Having far exceeded her 15 minutes of fame, she’s doing whatever she can with whatever she has to maintain the illusion she’s a serious person with an important story to tell,” the Boston Herald pointed out. “She is nothing of the sort, and if her dalliance had been with a lustful Democrat — there have been plenty to choose from — her value as a newsmaker would have been lower than her neckline.”