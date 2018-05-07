Stormy’s Lawyer HELPING Trump’s Case, Say Legal Experts

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer just made an admission that actually helps President Trump’s legal case, according to scholars.

During an interview with ABC, Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti said the president “had effectively an extramarital affair slush fund that was administered by [Trump’s lawyer] Michael Cohen,” which legal experts say is actually evidence that the payment to Stormy wasn’t related to Trump’s presidential campaign.

AVENATTI: “It’s important to think about what we just heard. According to Giuliani, this was commonplace. The president had effectively an extramarital affair slush fund that was administered by Michael Cohen & then he would just take care of it… they were a regular occurrence” pic.twitter.com/Z6yHzxi90X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2018

A celebrity’s slush fund set up by his lawyer to handle what he considers “nuisance payments” is fairly routine – and it would explain why President Trump would know about payments but not necessarily the details of such payments.

And remember, Trump was a celebrity before he ever considered entering the political arena, and the affair Stormy claimed she had with Trump occurred in 2006.

“Giuliani has consistently painted the picture of Cohen as a fixer, who would make such payments out of a retainer fund so as not to burden his very busy clients with such trifles,” reported Law & Crime.

Payments made to others would effectively downplay the significance of the payment made to Stormy, legal experts suggest, because those would reveal a pattern by Cohen to pay out what he considered “nuisances” though a slush fund – and thus the payment to Stormy wasn’t politically motivated, regardless of the timing.

Earlier this month President Trump admitted the funds used to pay Stormy came out of a retainer to Cohen, which suggests the existence of a slush fund – and if the slush fund existed before Trump announced his presidential run, that would bolster Trump’s case even more.

“One of the most damning facts for Trump has been that the Daniels payout occurred just a few days prior to the election; again, though, if that payout were simply one in an ongoing series, the timing doesn’t seem nearly as politically-motivated,” Law & Crime added.

