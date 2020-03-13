Story Hour Drag Queens Protest Against Parental Rights

Millennial Millie attends a protest in Jefferson City, Missouri at the Capital where Drag Queen Story Hour advocates rallied against a new bill giving parents more control over the content presented to children in public libraries.

Drag Queen Story Time advocates argue the bill is “anti-LGBTQ” where proponents of the bill argue it simply gives parents more control over what their children are exposed to educational settings.

Trigger Warning – Some images and comments presented may be offensive to some views. Viewer discretion is advised.

Harvard Is Not God, Discredited Skeptics Say—Part 6 of the CMU Series

