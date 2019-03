Recently, a registered sex offender was caught performing at a Story Time with Drag Queens in Houston, TX.

Tatiana Mala-Nina, whose real name is Albert Garza, was criminally charged for assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2008.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver went undercover and exposed the exploitation of children at the Austin International Drag Festival which ended up going viral.

It turns out that Tatiana Mala-Nina also happened to be a performer at the festival.