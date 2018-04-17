Tax Day gets a lot of attention, but John Stossel says that attention is misleading, because the April 17 deadline is only for income tax. That’s just a fraction of the taxes that Americans pay.

You probably know about property, payroll, and sales taxes, but there are also lots of hidden taxes. Kristin Tate reports on them in her new book, How Do I Tax Thee? A Field Guide to The Great American Ripoff.

Tate found a hundred hidden taxes—a rifle tax, airplane and hotel taxes, dog license fees, a blueberry tax in Maine, a sliced bagel tax in New York City (whole bagels aren’t taxed), and so on.

Our camera followed her as she asked people if they knew about these taxes. Few did.

