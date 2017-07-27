Strange Insect Bite Turns Man into Medical Mystery

An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.

Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when it happened – some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit or stung him.

“As I glanced at it really quick, all of a sudden I just felt this excruciating pinch, this pressure, this bite or a sting that happened and occurred. And [I] immediately went and swatted the bug off,” he said.

It has turned him into something of a medical mystery.

