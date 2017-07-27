Strange Insect Bite Turns Man into Medical Mystery

An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.

Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when it happened – some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit or stung him.

“As I glanced at it really quick, all of a sudden I just felt this excruciating pinch, this pressure, this bite or a sting that happened and occurred. And [I] immediately went and swatted the bug off,” he said.

It has turned him into something of a medical mystery.

Read more


Related Articles

REVEALED: Amazon's Stealth Health Care Operation

REVEALED: Amazon’s Stealth Health Care Operation

Health
Comments
Men Have No Excuse to Skip Strength Training

Men Have No Excuse to Skip Strength Training

Health
Comments

100,000 Pages Of Chemical Industry Secrets Gathered Dust In An Oregon Barn For Decades — Until Now

Health
Comments

Organic Lunchables Are A Thing Now, But Don’t Call Them ‘Healthy’

Health
Comments

Senate Delays Vote on Healthcare Repeal

Health
Comments

Comments