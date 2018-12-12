Strasbourg Christmas market gunman shouted 'Allahu Akbar'

A gunman who shot dead three people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg shouted “Allahu Akbar”, a French prosecutor has said.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, is still on the run after the attack on Tuesday evening, which also injured 13 people – eight of them seriously.

The killer escaped in a taxi after a shootout with police, with the driver telling authorities that the suspect was injured.

There are concerns he may have escaped into Germany and vehicles are being checked at the border.

Gunshots were heard near the market in Place Kleber just after 8pm on Tuesday – it attracts millions of tourists each year.

Read more