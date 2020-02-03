Streatham Terrorist Released Early Despite Pledging Allegiance to ISIS

20-year-old Islamic terrorist Sudesh Amman, who was shot dead after trying to stab people in Streatham, south London yesterday, was released halfway through his prison sentence despite pledging allegiance to ISIS, encouraging his girlfriend to behead her parents and sharing a tutorial on homemade bombs.

Amman stabbed two people during the attack in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon before he was quickly neutralized by plain clothed anti-terror police who had been monitoring him.

In November 2018, Amman was sentenced to three years and four months in jail for a string of terror offences, which included;

– Pledging allegiance to ISIS

– Plotting to carry out a terror attack using a knife

– Sharing terror manuals, including one on how to make a homemade bomb

– Encouraging his girlfriend to behead her “kuffar” (non-believer) parents

– Stockpiling arms

– Inciting violence toward Yazidis and asserting the Koran permitted them to be raped

– Encouraging an “attack” against a pro-gay rights speaker in Hyde Park.

However, despite all of this, Amman was released a few days ago, halfway through his sentence, and immediately planned to carry out a terror attack.

Amman’s case bears many similarities to that of Usman Khan, the perpetrator of the November 2019 London Bridge stabbings.

Like Amman, Khan had been released early from his prison sentence for terrorist offences, including a plot to kill Boris Johnson and bomb the London Stock Exchange. Despite being banned from entering London, Khan was given a day release to attend a course to “help offenders reintegrate into society.”

One of Khan’s victims, Jack Merritt, was a coordinator for the ‘Learning Together’ course. Merritt’s father reacted to his death by asserting his son “would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily.”

Some reacted to yesterday’s attack by pointing out that Amman had left jail even more radicalized than when he went in, proving that prisons with large Muslim populations are recruiting grounds for terrorists.

Amman was being held at HMP Belmarsh, a maximum security facility described by one former inmate as being “like a jihadi training camp.” Usman Khan was also imprisoned at Belmarsh.

According to the former inmate, Belmarsh is occupied by a group of Islamists called ‘the Brothers’ (the Akhi ) who “almost have the run of the prison.”

“The problem is that Belmarsh is also a holding prison and so young people who are brainwashed and indoctrinated then go out into the wider prison system and create wider Akhi networks,” said the inmate.

Over the past five years, the Muslim percentage of the prison population has doubled to 30 per cent.

“This trend is London-wide,” reports the London Evening Standard. “At HMP Isis in Thamesmead and Feltham Young Offenders’ Institute, Muslims now comprise 42 and 34 per cent of prisoners respectively, despite Muslims amounting to just 12 per cent of London’s population.”

Meanwhile, mass immigration from Muslim countries into the UK will continue in substantial numbers, with the Muslim population set to triple within 30 years.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!