Street Artist Sabo Speaks Out About PayPal Banning Him, Withholding Funds

Pro-Trump street artist Sabo joined Owen Shroyer on the War Room Wednesday to discuss his recent banning by payment processor PayPal.

“Today PayPal canceled my account with all of my money in it,” Sabo wrote on Facebook. “They are holding my funds for the next 6 months.”

The conservative artist also detailed how the move could leave him homeless, saying, “I explained to them that I live in a city with 60,000 homeless people and that they are about to make me and my wife join their ranks.”

Check out Sabo’s exclusive interview with Shroyer below:

This is merely the latest in a string of financial attacks on patriots by the company.

For example, last year Paypal banned Infowars, social media site Gab, British activist Tommy Robinson and many others.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO CENSORSHIP & PAYPAL BANNING ALEX JONES: FREE SPEECH PURGE CONTINUES

