Streetlamp Radiation Causing "Humanitarian Crisis"

Radiation given off by state-of-the-art street lamps is wreaking havoc on the residents of Gateshead.

According to local scientist Mark Steele, 58, people living in the area are experiencing symptoms of insomnia, nose bleeds and several women have even endured the horror of stillbirths since the introduction of LED lamps that emit 5G radiation.

In his circle alone, Mr. Steele is aware of three women who have lost their children since the lights were installed in September 2016, with one giving birth to a deformed child that survived just three hours.

