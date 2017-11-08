Strike, Mass Protests Shut Down Roads and Railways In Catalonia

Image Credits: @CatalansForYes / Twitter.

Roads and railways in Catalonia have been brought to a halt by a general strike protesting for the freedom of politicians and campaigners currently detained over the region’s pro-independence drive.

On Wednesday morning the A-2 and AP-7 highways were closed at several points in or around Barcelona, as was the busy Ronda de Dalt ring road.

Railways were also disrupted significantly, and trains were stopped between Barcelona and some nearby towns. In Girona, around 500 protesters entered the AVE high-speed railway station and blocked the tracks by standing in the middle of them with signs calling for “freedom for political prisoners”. The line links Spain with France.

