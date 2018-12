Sausage-maker Jimmy Dean has recalled over 29,000 pounds of meat after customers complained of bits of metal in the products.

Beginning on December 10, five people filed complaints with the US Department of Agriculture that they had found metal in Jimmy Dean frozen sausage links.

Jimmy Dean is warning consumers that there were small ‘string-like’ metal fragments in some packages of poultry and pork sausage that were prepared in August and have a use-by date of January 31, 2019.

