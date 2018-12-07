Strong Growth in Manufacturing Jobs

The manufacturing sector showed strong hiring through November in the jobs report released Friday, suggesting that the Trump administration’s tariffs are not having a strong negative effect on the economy, at least not so far.

The administration’s tariffs have increased the prices of the key raw materials of steel and aluminum, putting a squeeze on many companies, but the strength of the economy, with unemployment at a very low 3.7 percent overall, appears to have mitigated those effects.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that manufacturing employers added 27,000 jobs in November, and 285,000 over the past year. The bureau noted that both the workweek and overtime for the sector were unchanged, at 40.8 hours and 3.5 hours, respectively.

Read more