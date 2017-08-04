Strong Jobs Report for July Gives Trump Momentum for Tax Reform

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

The U.S. economy created 209,000 jobs last month, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report, exceeding expert predictions by nearly 30,000 jobs.

This gives the Trump administration momentum to continue pushing for meaningful reforms that help grow the economy and increase prosperity.

According to the report, the U-3 unemployment rate (unemployed job seekers as a percentage of the civilian labor force) fell by one-tenth of a percent from 4.4 percent back to a low 4.3 percent, while the labor force participation increased from 62.8 percent to 62.9 percent, and the U-6 measure for unemployment (which combines all the factors together) remained unchanged.

These numbers signal that Americans are seeing reasons and motivation to jump back into the labor force to seek employment, and are actually finding jobs.

Read more

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 3

Related Articles

Deregulation and Tax Reform Driving Small Business Optimism

Deregulation and Tax Reform Driving Small Business Optimism

Economy
Comments
Greenspan: Bond bubble about to break

Greenspan: Bond bubble about to break

Economy
Comments

TRUMP EFFECT: Jobs Numbers Smash Expectations For July

Economy
Comments

US Trade Deficit Narrowed to $43.6 Billion In June

Economy
Comments

Saudi Oil Minister Met With Top Commodity Hedge Funds

Economy
Comments

Comments