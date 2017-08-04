Strong Jobs Report for July Gives Trump Momentum for Tax Reform

The U.S. economy created 209,000 jobs last month, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report, exceeding expert predictions by nearly 30,000 jobs.

This gives the Trump administration momentum to continue pushing for meaningful reforms that help grow the economy and increase prosperity.

According to the report, the U-3 unemployment rate (unemployed job seekers as a percentage of the civilian labor force) fell by one-tenth of a percent from 4.4 percent back to a low 4.3 percent, while the labor force participation increased from 62.8 percent to 62.9 percent, and the U-6 measure for unemployment (which combines all the factors together) remained unchanged.

These numbers signal that Americans are seeing reasons and motivation to jump back into the labor force to seek employment, and are actually finding jobs.

