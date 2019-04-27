Strzok-Page texts suggested using post-election briefing to gather information on Trump team

Image Credits: twitter, Cernovich.

Text messages between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page indicate they discussed using briefings to the Trump team after the 2016 election to identify people they could “develop for potential relationships,” track lines of questioning and “assess” changes in “demeanor” – language one GOP lawmaker called “more evidence” of irregular conduct in the original Russia probe.

Fox News has learned the texts, initially released in 2018 by a Senate committee, are under renewed scrutiny, with GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security Committee chair Ron Johnson sending a letter Thursday night to Attorney General Bill Barr pushing for more information on the matter.

“Any improper FBI surveillance activities that were conducted before or after the 2016 election must be brought to light and properly addressed,” the senators wrote.

President Trump, speaking to Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night, responded to this report by unloading on Strzok and Page.

“They were trying to infiltrate the administration,” Trump told Sean Hannity. “Really, it’s a coup. It’s spying. It’s hard to believe in this country we would have had that.” Trump called the news “very disconcerting,” and emphasized that the Justice Department’s watchdog previously faulted Strzok’s communications with Page.

Read more


America’s gross domestic product in the first quarter blew expectations away. The 3.2% surge was the best annual starting growth in four years. President Trump touted the victory while reminding Americans how vital low inflation is. Trump’s MAGA policies are defying pessimistic economic forecasts stemming from the Fed’s policies.


Related Articles

"I Will Dispose Of It": Trump Pulls Out Of UN Arms Trade Treaty Over 2nd Amendment Concerns

“I Will Dispose Of It”: Trump Pulls Out Of UN Arms Trade Treaty Over 2nd Amendment Concerns

U.S. News
Comments
ABC/WaPo Poll: Support For Trump Impeachment At All-Time Low

ABC/WaPo Poll: Support For Trump Impeachment At All-Time Low

U.S. News
Comments

Biden: ‘Sorry, But Not Sorry’ About His Inappropriate Touching Problem

U.S. News
comments

Biden: Thing Proudest Of In Obama Admin? Not A Smidgen Of Scandal

U.S. News
comments

The Essence Of Evil: Sex With Children Has Become Big Business In America

U.S. News
comments

Comments