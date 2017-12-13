FBI Official Admits: Russia Probe ‘Insurance Policy’ To Derail Trump

Thousands of text messages between two top FBI investigators have been turned over to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including anti-Trump messages that reveal a desire to start the probe into Russian collusion as an “insurance policy” should Donald Trump win the presidency.

Among the damning texts between investigator Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page is an excerpt describing the Russia investigation as an “insurance policy” meant to ensure Trump’s overthrow should he win the presidency.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office” — an apparent reference to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe — “that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok told Page in a text from August 15, 2016.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40 . . . . ”

Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation last summer without explanation.

But reports surfaced earlier this month showing Strzok was dismissed after text exchanges with FBI lawyer Lisa Page revealed a deep anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton bias.

Upon learning that this information had been withheld from Congress despite multiple subpoenas, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) threatened FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with contempt-of-Congress citations.

“We now know why Strzok was dismissed, why the FBI and DOJ refused to provide us this explanation, and at least one reason why they previously refused to make [FBI] Deputy Director [Andrew] McCabe available to the Committee for an interview,” Nunes said in a statement.

It’s important to note that Strzok played a significant role not only in Mueller’s Russian probe, but also in Hillary Clinton’s email investigation when he changed the wording of Clinton’s crime from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

He also conducted the interview with Clinton and her top aides Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, who it was later revealed lied to the FBI about when they learned about Clinton’s secret server.

Additionally, he also conducted the interview with Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn which subsequently led to his recent indictment for lying to the FBI.

President Trump commented that the damning reports explain why Hillary was not prosecuted.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel, was grilled by the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning in light of the damning evidence of conflict of interest surrounding both the Russian collusion investigation and Clinton’s email investigation, and insisted that he’s “not aware of any impropriety,” and added Mueller would allow “no bias” in the any of the investigations.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure those opinions do not influence their actions,” Rosenstein said. “I believe Director Mueller understands that, and recognizes people have political views but that they don’t let it [affect their work.]”

