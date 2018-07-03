Strzok to Testify in Public

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty.

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok to publicly testify on the Hillary Clinton email probe and government surveillance of Trump campaign officials during the 2016 presidential election.

Peter Strzok was subpoenaed to testify in public on July 10 before a joint hearing convened by the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committees, chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) announced on Tuesday.

Aitan Goelman, an attorney for Strzok, said Monday his client no longer wishes to testify publicly over fears that lawmakers are setting a “trap.”

