Student, 21, Kidnapped, Raped, Murdered by South Africa Gang who Crushed Skull with Rock

A STUDENT was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered in South Africa after four men armed with knives stormed her car, a court has heard.

Hannah Cornelius, 21, had pulled up outside the flat of fellow student Cheslin Marsh, 22, at midnight when the attackers rushed towards her car, the judge was told.

One of the gang is said to have held a screwdriver to her chest through the open window while another put a knife to the back of Mr Marsh.

