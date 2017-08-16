Student, 23, Cries, Prays for Mercy as he's Snared by Pedophile Hunters trying to Meet a Girl, 13, for Sex
Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

This is the moment a computer science student cried and prayed for mercy after being snared by a paedophile hunting group.

Saiel Bashar, 23, travelled more than 100 miles from London to Birmingham believing he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl and sexually abuse her ‘in her mother’s bed’ while she was at work.

But instead, the university student was confronted by members of the vigilante group ‘Paedo Hunters Not Glory Hunters’ outside Sutton Coldfield railway station.

Footage shows the members revealing to him that they were exchanging messages with him through a decoy account, rather than him speaking to a teenager.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

The 3-Step Argument the Left Makes to Justify Violence Against Conservative Speakers

The 3-Step Argument the Left Makes to Justify Violence Against Conservative Speakers

Hot News
Comments
Mother Of Slain Charlottesville Victim Refuses To Let Her Daughters Death Divide

Mother Of Slain Charlottesville Victim Refuses To Let Her Daughters Death Divide

Hot News
Comments

Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Dies in Special Legislative Session

Hot News
Comments

CNN Host Cries After Trump Blames ‘Both Sides’

Hot News
Comments

Man Stabbed By Antifa Mob Outside His Home For Not Condemning ‘Nazis’ Hard Enough

Hot News
Comments

Comments