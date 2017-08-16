Student, 23, Cries, Prays for Mercy as he's Snared by Pedophile Hunters trying to Meet a Girl, 13, for Sex

This is the moment a computer science student cried and prayed for mercy after being snared by a paedophile hunting group.

Saiel Bashar, 23, travelled more than 100 miles from London to Birmingham believing he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl and sexually abuse her ‘in her mother’s bed’ while she was at work.

But instead, the university student was confronted by members of the vigilante group ‘Paedo Hunters Not Glory Hunters’ outside Sutton Coldfield railway station.

Footage shows the members revealing to him that they were exchanging messages with him through a decoy account, rather than him speaking to a teenager.

