Student-Led BLM Protest Hits University of Texas - "Defund the Police"

Footage out of Austin, Texas shows University of Texas students rallying in support of defunding the police.

The BLM demonstrators chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, racist cops have got to go!”

One speaker claimed, “Black people cannot do anything without people calling us names, slurs or anything at all.”

“So recognize that as much as you have privilege, make sure you use it to the benefit of black people as much as possible,” she continued. “Help us in any situation that we can.”

The next speaker alleged over 50% of the city’s budget goes to funding police, calling it a “crime against humanity.”

She ended her rant by bragging to the crowd that only two seats are needed for the Austin City Council to become a “progressive majority.”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch Live: Democrats and Liberals Call for the Canceling of the Star Spangled Banner

Watch Live: Democrats and Liberals Call for the Canceling of the Star Spangled Banner

Special Reports
Comments
Mother Shot Dead After Saying 'All Lives Matter'

Mother Shot Dead After Saying ‘All Lives Matter’

Special Reports
Comments

Roger Stone Explodes on The Deep State, Calls for Arrests in Powerful First In-Depth Interview Since Trump Commutation

Special Reports
Comments

Ghislaine Maxwell in Court, May Have Compromising Sex Tapes of Top Politicians: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

President Trump Must Shut Down Child Sex Trafficking to Defeat the Deep State: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

Comments